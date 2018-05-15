Kanye West reveals tracklist for Kids See Ghosts collaborative album with Kid Cudi

Kanye Reveals New Track Titles

Thankfully, Kanye has ceased spewing alt-right talking points and retreated to the mountains of Wyoming, where he is putting the finishing touches on a series of new albums, including his eighth solo album and a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts. He’s also producing records for G.O.O.D. Music label mates Nas, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor.

Today, Kanye shared a brief video from inside the studio and, in the process, he coyly revealed the titles of several tracks. A pair of whiteboards in front of Kanye divulge the full tracklistings for Kids See Ghosts and Pusha T’s as-yet-untitled solo LP.

We also see names for two Kanye solo tracks: “Ecstasy” and “Wouldn’t Leave”. As the other five spots are currently blank, it’s safe to assume recent Kanye tracks “Lift Yourself” and “Ye vs. the People” won’t appear on the album, which is obviously for the best.

Lastly, one of the whiteboard reveals the opening track to Nas’ upcoming album, “Everything”, as well as the names of a few new Teyana Taylor tracks.

As previously reported, Kanye is self-producing all five of the albums, each of which contains seven tracks. As of now, the release dates are as follows: Pusha T on May 25th, Kanye solo on June 1st, Kids See Ghosts on June 8th, Nas on June 15th, and Teyana Taylor on June 22nd.

Kids See Ghosts Tracklist:

01. Feel the Love

02. Kids See Ghosts

03. 4th Dimension

04. Ghost Town

05. Cudi Montage

06. Devil’s Watchin

07. ReBorn

Pusha T Tracklist:

01. If You Know I Know

02. Sociopath

03. Games We Play

04. Come Back Baby

05. Infrared

06. Hard Piano

07. How Do You Respond