Kim Kardashian meets with Donald Trump to talk about prison reform

Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump

On Wednesday afternoon, Kim Kardashian met with Donald Trump at the White House. They didn’t chat about their mutual love for Kanye West, instead discussing the serious topics of criminal justice and prison reform.

Specifically, Kardashian talked about Trump possibly granting clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old nonviolent drug offender currently serving a life sentence behind bars. Kardashian was moved by Johnson’s story, which was featured in a Mic.com profile last October and detailed all the ways her punishment did not fit her crime. “This is so unfair,” Kardashian tweeted at the time, alongside a link to the lengthy write-up.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Prior to arriving at the White House, Kardashian wrote on Twitter: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.” As Yahoo points out, Johnson is one of the whopping 39% of the prison population that is serving time for nonviolent offenses — despite the fact that they’d likely benefit from alternative rehabilitative options.

In addition to Trump, Kardashian met with Jared Kushner. She had reportedly spoken to the adviser “several times” in the past about Johnson’s sentence.

Along with the general randomness of this meeting, lest we not forget all the times Trump has hurled misogynistic comments Kardashian’s way. In a 2013 interview (via The Daily Beast), he criticized that she “absolutely” had “a fat ass.” “It’s record setting,” he commented again to Howard Stern about a year later. “In the old days, they’d say she’s got a bad body.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Say what you will about the Kardashian family and their reality show dynasty, but it says a lot about Kim and her priorities that she insists on meeting with someone who has repeatedly disrespected and put her down in the public eye.