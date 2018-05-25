alt-J Talk Radiohead Inspirations, Why They Consider Themselves a “Folk Band,” and the Need for Catchy Songs

alt-J Guests on Kyle Meredith With...

alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton leaves very little off the kitchen table in this installment of Kyle Meredith With…. The keyboardist and vocalist details their immersive new 3-D sound project, the challenges of performing their music live, and why catchy songs are crucial.

He also digresses on why alt-J considers themselves a “folk band,” how Radiohead inspired their latest single, “Hares On the Mountain”, the reasoning behind reworking the lyrics to “House of the Rising Sun”, and the thrill of winning the Mercury Prize.

