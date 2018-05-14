Watch the trailer for Lars von Tier’s “torturous” new film, The House That Jack Built, which is pissing people off

The House That Jack Built Trailer

Lars von Tier was barred from Cannes Film Festival in 2011 after joking that he sympathized with Hitler. However, the ban was lifted for the 2018 installment of the festival so that he could screen his new film, The House That Jack Built — a move that festival organizers may now be regretting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, more than 100 people walked out of the Cannes premiere of The House That Jack Built on Monday, citing its “disgusting” and “torturous” content. The film, which stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer, apparently features scenes in which women and children are mutilated.

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

Walked out on LarsvonTrier . Vile movie. Should not have been made. Actors culpable — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) May 14, 2018

IFC has acquired the film for its US release, and today uploaded its first trailer online. While there’s no body mutation to be found, there are plenty of disturbing clips, including one scene in which Dillon drags a body by the back of a van. You can watch the trailer — which is soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Fame” — below. Along with Dillon, the film stars Uma Thurman, Bruno Ganz, and Riley Keough.