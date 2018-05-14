Watch the trailer for Lars von Tier’s “torturous” new film, The House That Jack Built, which is pissing people off

Lars von Tier was barred from Cannes Film Festival in 2011 after joking that he sympathized with Hitler. However, the ban was lifted for the 2018 installment of the festival so that he could screen his new film, The House That Jack Built — a move that festival organizers may now be regretting.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, more than 100 people walked out of the Cannes premiere of The House That Jack Built on Monday, citing its “disgusting” and “torturous” content. The film, which stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer, apparently features scenes in which women and children are mutilated.
IFC has acquired the film for its US release, and today uploaded its first trailer online. While there’s no body mutation to be found, there are plenty of disturbing clips, including one scene in which Dillon drags a body by the back of a van. You can watch the trailer — which is soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Fame” — below. Along with Dillon, the film stars Uma Thurman, Bruno Ganz, and Riley Keough.