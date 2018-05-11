Le Butcherettes share three-song struggle/STRUGGLE EP: Stream

Le Butcherettes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Last month, Le Butcherettes announced they’d signed to Rise Records for their follow-up to 2015’s A Raw Youth. The hard rock outfit celebrated the signing with the single, “spider/WAVES”, and now they’ve shared another tease of their yet-unannounced album in the form of a surprise EP.

Produced by Talking Heads and Modern Lovers member Jerry Harrison, the struggle/STRUGGLE EP features three versions of the title track. The main one is labeled “struggle/STRUGGLE (bi)”, a slinky and ethereal track that’s somehow both creepy and bolstering. “struggle/STRUGGLE (/MEN)” turns the track into an acoustic ’70s rocker, featuring Harrison on the same instrument he used while making Stop Making Sense. Finally, “struggle/STRUGGLE (TAL)” imagines the song as a funky, psychedelic stomper.

“The struggle is never ending,” Teri Gender Bender said of the track in a press release. “As a Latina woman, the constant battle within a steaming pool of perverted wagging tongues becomes a part of life which on a sadly angled upside only makes for thicker skin… yet none of those struggles can compare to the internal fight of self versus m/other, m/other versus your world.”

Take a listen to all three versions via the YouTube playlist below, followed by Teri’s complete statement about each take.

“The struggle is never ending. As a latina woman, the constant battle within a steaming pool of perverted wagging tongues becomes a part of life which on a sadly angled upside only makes for thicker skin… yet none of those struggles can compare to the internal fight of self versus m/other, m/other versus your world.

struggle/STRUGGLE (bi) — ‘The other’ was trying to get inside to damage me. Since I wouldn’t open the door, it would then begin to bang and bang and continue to bang on the outer walls while yelling outside at the top of it’s lungs that no one would ever love and respect me because I am a ‘stupid evil girl’. It’s hard to not let ‘the other’s’ words poison you especially when ‘the other’ is a big part of your supposed existence and the very reason why you even breathe.

This take has an eeriness that magnifies the dark & moody moment of when I felt like a little child walking between the destruction of life and death. (It’s also very special to me because Marcel AKA Eureka The Butcher wrote the music of the song, which is a first for Le Butcherettes catalouge).

struggle/STRUGGLE (/MEN) — It is the twin of the song that explore’s the light and the positivity to a dark and miserable existence with an urge of finding a climatic breath. This is the ‘what if I had opened the door and ‘the other’ and ‘the self’ suddenly embraced in forgiveness’ take. Fun fact: The acoustic guitar from Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is played in this recording by Jerry Harrison. (It’s also very special to me because Jerry wrote the music to this version of the song on the spot, which is a second for Le Butcherettes’ history).

struggle/STRUGGLE (TAL) — The triplet runt of the song that was born deformed with all it’s divine eccentricities; the take on this came from exhaling in all the fumes of father dear’s ashes and spitting them back out with a rancid clown-like spite, watching the phlegm slide down the wall as the ‘other’ pounds on it from the other side. The intentions coming from a nightmare that induces sleep paralysis while feeling your body fall with out ever landing, inside the mind of a frantic Alice In Wonderland… Teresa in Mother’sland.”