Liam Neeson suits up and joins Sony’s Men in Black reboot

He’s taken on Sith lords. He’s taken on wolves. He’s taken on Taken. Next up, Liam Neeson will take on aliens, as he’s just agreed to suit up and join Sony’s forthcoming reboot of the Men in Black franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran star will play the head of the London branch of MIB, where the movie is set. He’ll likely oversee the characters being played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. In theory, he’ll be replacing Rip Torn’s Zed, who served as the pessimistic boss to Will Smith’s J and Tommy Lee Jones’ R.

As previously reported, F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton) will direct the movie from a screenplay by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The film hits theaters June 14, 2019.