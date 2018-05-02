Listen Carefully, Listen Safely, and Grab Your Ear Plugs

Coachella 2017 // Photo by Philip Cosores

After his ear drum ruptured at an incredibly loud concert, Jackson Mann knew he needed to take ear safety more seriously. In fact, he went on to found his own company, Vibes, which produces reusable high-fidelity ear plugs that make live entertainment safer.

In this episode of This Must Be The Gig, host Lior Phillips chats with Mann about the potential damage that comes from repeated exposure to loud sound, tips for healthy ears, and the work that Vibes is doing to improve the ear health of fans around the world.

