50 Violins and 50 Speakers: Live from Red Bull Music Festival with Tristan Perich and Adam Shore

Tristan Perich

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips heads to Brooklyn for the Red Bull Music Festival.

The month-long festival has just hit its halfway point, so Lior caught up with the head of programming for Red Bull Music, Adam Shore, as well as Tristan Perich, who premiered an impressive composition for 50 violins and 50 one-bit speakers at the festival.

