Liz Phair announces Amps On the Lawn Tour of North America

Earlier this month, Liz Phair released her massive Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set, which features a remastered version of the 1993 record as well as the first ever restored audio re-releases of the three demo cassettes Phair made under the name Girly-Sound. An accompanying summer tour featuring Phair performing songs from the Girly-Sound tapes for the very first time sold out almost instantly, but the singer has now announced a new batch of dates for this fall.
The 25-date “Amps On the Lawn Tour” kicks off on September 6th at Atlanta and finds Phair snaking through the Midwest and scaling both coasts before it wraps up in Milwaukee on October 12th. Along the way, she’ll play sets at Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and Eddie Vedder’s new Ohana Music and Arts Festival in Dana Point, CA. See Phair’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets for all the upcoming shows here.
In related news, Capitol Records is further waxing nostalgic with vinyl reissues of Phair’s three subsequent solo albums, 1994’s Whip-Smart, 1998’s Whitechocolatespaceegg, and 2003’s self-titled LP, on June 8th.
Liz Phair 2018 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
06/08 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
09/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
09/27 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom