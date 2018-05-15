Liz Phair announces Amps On the Lawn Tour of North America

Liz Phair

Earlier this month, Liz Phair released her massive Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set, which features a remastered version of the 1993 record as well as the first ever restored audio re-releases of the three demo cassettes Phair made under the name Girly-Sound. An accompanying summer tour featuring Phair performing songs from the Girly-Sound tapes for the very first time sold out almost instantly, but the singer has now announced a new batch of dates for this fall.

The 25-date “Amps On the Lawn Tour” kicks off on September 6th at Atlanta and finds Phair snaking through the Midwest and scaling both coasts before it wraps up in Milwaukee on October 12th. Along the way, she’ll play sets at Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and Eddie Vedder’s new Ohana Music and Arts Festival in Dana Point, CA. See Phair’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets for all the upcoming shows here.

In related news, Capitol Records is further waxing nostalgic with vinyl reissues of Phair’s three subsequent solo albums, 1994’s Whip-Smart, 1998’s Whitechocolatespaceegg, and 2003’s self-titled LP, on June 8th.

Liz Phair 2018 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

06/08 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

09/27 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom