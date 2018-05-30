Lollapalooza to launch festival in Stockholm, Sweden

Lollapalooza is coming to Stockholm, Sweden in 2019

What was originally a touring festival catering to rock and punk music fans across the US has evolved into a global brand staging multi-day events all around the world. Beyond its home base in Chicago, Lollapalooza has put on festivals in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and France in recent years. Today brings the announcement of a third Lolla Europe, to take place June 28th-29th, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Lollapalooza Stockholm will take over Gärdet Park with “four stages featuring performances from some of the world’s biggest superstars and the most exciting new names across a wide array of genres; from rock to hip hop to electronic dance music and more,” notes a press release.

Watch an announcement video for Lollapalooza Stockholm: