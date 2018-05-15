Lou Barlow Talks New Sebadoh Album And Why He Hasn’t Heard the New Dinosaur Jr. Single

Lou Barlow Guests on Kyle Meredith With...

Lou Barlow of Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr. fame gives an update on his current ongoings in this installment of Kyle Meredith With…. On the heels of his recently released single, “Love Intervene”, Barlow reveals that he is planning to begin work on a new Sebadoh album later this year. “I have a body of songs that are really poking at me right now,” he explains. Sebadoh’s last album, Defend Yourself, came in 2013.

But first, Barlow’s got some touring commitments with Dinosaur Jr., who are set to hit the road with Mastodon this summer. Speaking of Dino Jr., Barlow also reveals that he is not actually on the band’s recently released one-off single, “Hold Unknown”. “I had no idea it existed. I have yet to hear it myself,” he admits, explaining that it’s a J. Mascis solo recording. “He is Dinosaur Jr. He is the holder of the name. He can decide what Dinosaur Jr. is,” Barlow says of Mascis.

Regarding the prospects of a new Dinosaur Jr. album, Barlow says the earliest the band would likely hit the studio is 2019.

