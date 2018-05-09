Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay’s LUMP premiere new single “Late to the Flight”: Stream

LUMP (Mike Lindsay and Laura Marling)

Last month, Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay announced a new project, LUMP, along with a June 1st release date for their debut album. They also showed us what we might expect from this particular marriage of two songwriting minds with the first single, “Curse of the Contemporary”. Now, they’ve delivered another taste, releasing the opening track from their forthcoming, self-titled record.

As with the preceding single, “Late to the Flight” marries Lindsay’s musical styles to Marling’s lyric and vocals. Here, Lindsay delivers a thrumming drone over which layers of ambience and Marling’s own voice combine to humming effect. A press release describes the track as introducing “an atmospheric transcendent soundscape bookending the thematic content of LUMP. On it, Marling evocatively explores the notion of lucid dreaming and the hyper reality of being trapped within a public persona. ‘Paint dots on your wrists to see me in your dreams’ is a technique used to expose a lucid dream.”

Listen to “Late to the Flight” below. LUMP is out June 1st on Dead Ocean.

Find more info on LUMP, including the band’s upcoming UK tour dates, head here.