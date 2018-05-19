Menu
Lykke Li shares new single “deep end” and video: Stream

The Swedish indie pop singer's "deep end" captures a night out through the lens of an iPhone

on May 19, 2018, 4:14pm
Lykke Li deep end video

Swedish indie pop singer Lykke Li releases her fourth solo album, so sad so sexy, on June 8th. In advance of its arrival, Li has shared three tracks: “deep end” and “hard rain”, which accompanied the album announcement, and the video for “utopia”, shared in celebration of Mother’s Day. Now she’s released a fourth. The video for “utopia”, filmed entirely on an iPhone — and vertically, at that — captures a riotous night out that eventually ends in, yes, the deep end of a pool. Watch it below.

It’s been four years since Li released the impressive I Never Learn, but she’s kept busy. Beyond recording so sad so sexy, her fourth full-length album, she also formed the Swedish supergroup LIV. In addition to Li, the band features members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn & John. In support of so sad so sexy, Li will appear at number of festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza and Osheaga.

