Lykke Li shares new single “deep end” and video: Stream

Swedish indie pop singer Lykke Li releases her fourth solo album, so sad so sexy, on June 8th. In advance of its arrival, Li has shared three tracks: “deep end” and “hard rain”, which accompanied the album announcement, and the video for “utopia”, shared in celebration of Mother’s Day. Now she’s released a fourth. The video for “utopia”, filmed entirely on an iPhone — and vertically, at that — captures a riotous night out that eventually ends in, yes, the deep end of a pool. Watch it below.

It’s been four years since Li released the impressive I Never Learn, but she’s kept busy. Beyond recording so sad so sexy, her fourth full-length album, she also formed the Swedish supergroup LIV. In addition to Li, the band features members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn & John. In support of so sad so sexy, Li will appear at number of festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza and Osheaga.