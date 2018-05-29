Lykke Li shares two new songs, “two nights” and “sex money feelings die”: Stream

Lykke Li, photo by Heather Kaplan

Lykke Li is more than ready to unleash her upcoming fourth LP, so sad so sexy, into the world, with the singer having previously released the likes of “deep end”, “hard rain”, and “utopia”. Now, the Swedish pop purveyor is back with two more singles, “two nights” and “sex money feelings die”.

“two nights” debuted as a World Record on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. Featuring rapper Aminé, who lends a verse to the song’s back half, the moody, atmospheric track features production by Malay, Jeff Bhasker & Jonny Coffer, as well as dubstep mainstay Skrillex. “sex money feelings die” echoes its title in the track’s morbid chorus, which slithers between Li’s liquid flow. Vocal production comes courtesy of Kid Harpoon, while Malay and DJ Dahi handled production duties.

Listen to both tracks below. so sad so sexy arrives on June 8th via RCA Records.