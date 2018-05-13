Lykke Li shares new song and video “utopia” for Mother’s Day: Stream

Lykke Li with her son

Lykke Li returns on June 8th with her fourth solo album, so sad so sexy. To accompany the album’s announcement, she shared two teaser tracks: “deep end” and “hard rain”. Now, in celebration of Mother’s Day, she’s unveiled a third preview of the album in “utopia”. Its corresponding video, created by Clara Cullen, features home movies of Li with her mother, and Li with her son. “Utopia is all my mother ever wanted for me and all I ever want for him,” she writes in the video’s description. Watch it below.

The forthcoming effort follows Li’s impressive I Never Learn from 2014 and marks her fourth full-length overall. It also comes after the formation of Swedish supergroup LIV, which featured members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn & John, as well as renowned producer Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Mark Ronson).