Mac DeMarco shares two new songs, “She’s My Sweet” and “Fuck the Toronto Raptors”: Stream

Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

Unlike Pope Rihanna and new couple Elon Musk and Grimes, everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco was not in attendance at the 2018 Met Gala. However, that didn’t stop the indie rocker from releasing music inspired by last night’s big fashion event: Today, he’s dropped a pair of new songs from his so-called “Met Gala – Red Carpet 7 inch.”

“Recorded earlier today on the red carpet at the Met Gala,” per a silly YouTube description, the release features songs titled “She’s My Sweet” and “Fuck the Toronto Raptors” (I guess he’s a LeBron fan?). Both are pretty ridiculous in that DeMarco sort of way, sounding like a parody of the sexy R&B jams from the ’70s. Members of Homeshake (Peter Sagar) and DIIV (Colin Caulfield) contributed to the tracks.

Hear both below.

DeMarco is expected to play at Outside Lands in San Francisco before kicking off a proper US fall tour. His last album was 2017’s This Old Dog.