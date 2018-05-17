Menu
Mac Miller arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash

Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle into a power line early Thursday morning

on May 17, 2018, 12:08pm
Mac Miller was arrested early Thursday morning for alleged drunk driving and fleeing the scene of a crash.

According to TMZ, Miller crashed his 2016 G-Wagon into a power line, knocking it over, then fled the scene with his two companions. Officers arrested Miller at his home. He is reportedly being held in jail on $15,000 bail.

“He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” TMZ reports one of the arresting officers as saying, so, hey, at least he’s got that going for him.

Earlier this month, Miller split with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

