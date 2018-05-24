Margo Price and Jack White perform The White Stripes’ “Honey We Can’t Afford to Look This Cheap” in Nashville: Watch

Jack White and Margo Price, photo by Chris Phelps

Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has a three-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this week. Her second show, which took place Sunday, featured a cameo from one of Music City’s local heroes: Jack White.

Price is signed to White’s Third Man Records and just last October released her acclaimed sophomore album, All American Made, through the label. Before a rapturous Ryman audience, the two joined forces to perform the 2007 White Stripes track “Honey We Can’t Afford to Look This Cheap”.

“Margo and I are gonna do a song I wrote on an airplane a few years ago,” White said, introducing the song (via Brooklyn Vegan). “It’s about songwriters living in Nashville. Maybe some of you could understand.”

Earlier on in her Nashville residency, Price was assisted onstage by fellow country rocker Sturgill Simpson. Together they did a cover of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s 1971 duet “After the Fire is Gone”. Later during that same Saturday night set, Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson, helped out on the All American Made song “Learning to Lose” (Willie featured on the official studio version).

Check out fan-caught footage and pics below.

Margo Price and Jack White:

Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson:

“Honey, We Can’t Afford to Look This Cheap.” 💙 Thanks Jack White for comin to sing with me at @theryman on Sunday! Photos by @chrisphelps_com pic.twitter.com/mmk86CXfBT — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 22, 2018

Still floating from last night at @theryman Thanks to my dear friend Sturgill Simpson for singin with me. See you tonight Nashville! ❤️ The incredible @TTChilders open again! pic.twitter.com/W7eJGkATtK — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 20, 2018

In related news, White recently performed lost TV jingles and Boarding House Reach track “Ice Station Zebra” on Colbert.