Marilyn Manson used to urinate on Korn’s catering: “I just thought it was funny”

Marilyn Manson

Here’s another legendary story from the guy who allegedly removed a rib for self-fellatio purposes: While on tour with Korn in the mid-1990’s, Marilyn Manson urinated on their catering. “I just thought it was funny,” Manson explained.

The revelation came in a new video promoting Manson and Rob Zombie’s upcoming US tour (via Alternative Nation). In the video, which you can watch below, the two musicians reflect on the first time they heard one another’s music. Zombie said he first saw Manson on a concert bill that also boasted Korn and Danzig, which prompted Manson to sharing his pee story. Additionally, Manson said he used Danzig’s tour bus for sexual liaisons — unbeknownst to Danzig. (That said, given how filthy Danzig lives, we doubt he would have even noticed and/or cared.)