Mastodon’s Brann Dailor shares solo track “Red Death”: Stream

Mastodon's Bran Dailor

Mastodon co-vocalist and drummer Brann Dailor has today released his first-ever solo track. The song is called “Red Death” and comes from a fairly unlikely source: the soundtrack to DC Comics’ new graphic novel Dark Days: The Road to Metal.

The moody alternative metal track may be credited as Dailor’s solo effort, but he had the help of some friends with exceptional pedigrees. Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Twenty-One Pilots) handled board and bass duties, while former Marilyn Manson guitarist and film composer Tyler Bates (Deadpool, both volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy) and Dillinger Escape Plan/Puscifer drummer Gil Sharone also lent their talents.

According to a press release, “Red Death” is meant as a sort of theme song for one of the evil characters from DC’s Dark Multiverse, a nightmarish antagonist described as “a twisted, malevolent amalgamation of DC heroes Batman and The Flash.” Take a listen below.

Featuring writing from comic superstars Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV as well as art from all-stars Jim Lee, Andy Kubery, and John Romita Jr., DC’s Dark Day: The Road to Metal is out May 22nd.

In related news, Mastodon will be heading out on a North American tour this summer for a co-headlining jaunt with Dinosaur Jr.