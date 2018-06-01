Mazzy Star premiere new EP, Still: Stream

Mazzy Star

Mazzy Star have let loose their new EP, Still. Stream it in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The EP marks the group’s first official release in four years. It’s comprised of three all-new songs, plus an alternate “ascension” version of their 1993 track “So Tonight That I Might See”.

Prior to the EP, Mazzy Star dropped their 2013 reunion LP, Seasons of Your Day, and a standalone 7-inch single for Record Store Day in 2014.

Singer Hope Sandoval and guitarist David Roback are releasing Still just in time for their performance at Australia’s VIVID Sydney Festival.

Still EP Artwork:

Still EP Tracklist:

01. Quiet, The Winter Harbour

02. That Way Again

03. Still

04. So Tonight That I Might See (acension Version)