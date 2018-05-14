Meek Mill delivers his first performance since being released from prison: Watch

Meek Mill performs at Rolling Loud Festival

Three weeks after being released from prison, Meek Mill made his return to the stage over the weekend.

After serving almost six months of a two-to-four year prison sentence for probation violation, the 30-year-old MC was freed when the the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the November 2017 ruling. His first order of business was attending a 76ers game with co-owner Michael G. Rubin, but on Saturday, he got back to rapping with a surprise appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

Meek Mill’s 20-minute set was introduced by DJ Khaled, who said, “Some people have dreams, some people have nightmares, some people just got to go through a lot of shit. But the key is to overcome. It’s about overcoming, moving forward, and representing love” (via Complex). Mill himself was eager to address the crowd, saying, “They tried to take my freedom, they tried to crush my dreams. But now we in Miami going the fuck up.”

He went on to deliver a medley of hits including “On the Regular”, “Issues”, “We Ball”, and “Dreams and Nightmares”. Guest included Tory Lanez, Gunna and Lil Baby. Watch clips of the performance below.