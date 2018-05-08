Met Gala 2018: Pope Rihanna, Jared Leto got to be Jesus, and Tom Brady cosplayed as T’Challa

Rihanna, Jared Leto, and Tom Brady at the Met Gala

The 2018 Met Gala went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. This year’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which led to some pretty decadent outfits. Rihanna dressed as the Pope, both Lana Del Rey and Katy Perry wore bird feathers (albeit the former as a crown), and Jared Leto finally got to be Jesus. Tom Brady apparently saw Black Panther and decided to cosplay as T’Challa, while his actual Highness wore garments appropriate for the King of Rakanda.

Check out photos from the red carpet below:

Rihanna:

SZA:

Donald Glover:

Donald Glover with Michael B. Jordan:

Remember what I said earlier about not having to choose between these two? Both. You can have both. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3CoElBoFfk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) May 7, 2018

Lana Del Rey:

IT'S OVER FOR Y'ALL GUCCI COME THRU AND LANA SNAPPED #METGALA pic.twitter.com/QuT69zCyQw — guada (@stonemayi) May 7, 2018

Jared Leto:

jesus is back and he’s here to take weaves #metgala pic.twitter.com/g6BL9BFeHq — iz 💧 (@m1Iky2) May 7, 2018

Jared Leto with Lana Del Rey:

Lana Del Rey X Met Gala 2018 (with Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto) pic.twitter.com/4nQ4EpBzyF — del rey (@scIvatore) May 7, 2018

Janelle Monáe:

I love that @JanelleMonae is following the theme, while still wearing something that is her signature style #MetGala pic.twitter.com/43uR9VMJGw — Maria (@CupidDelux) May 8, 2018

Cardi B:

Migos:

Katy Perry:

Ariana Grande:

Tom Brady:

Jaden Smith: