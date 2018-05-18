Menu
MGMT perform five songs off Little Dark Age on Kimmel: Watch

Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser treated the audience to half of their latest album

on May 18, 2018, 10:05am
MGMT perform Little Dark Age songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
MGMT on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in March, MGMT made it a point to dust off their Oracular Spectacular hit “Electric Feel”. For their appearance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, however, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser kept the focus solely on their new album, Little Dark Age, by performing not one, not two, but five of its songs.

(Read: 10 Years Later, MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular Sounds Remarkably Prescient)

A performance of the title track was officially broadcasted on ABC, followed by “exclusive off-air” performances of “When You Die”, “James”, “TSLAMP”, and “Me And Michael”. If my math’s correct, all in all, MGMT treated Kimmel’s outdoor audience to pretty much half of their new record.

Watch it go down below.

Over the summer months, MGMT are slated to hit a number of festivals, including Mad Cool in Spain, Japan’s Fuji Rock, Rock Werchter in Belgium, and Firefly here in the US.

