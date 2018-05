Donald Glover, Chris Redd, and Kenan Thompson as Migos

Kanye West wasn’t the only rapper lampooned on this week’s SNL. In another digital short called “Friendos,” Donald Glover, Chris Redd, and Kenan Thompson portray the members of Migos. As it turns out, the gold chains and Lambos have led to some internal strife within the group and they seek out Dr. Angela (Cecily Strong) to help them work on their friendship. Toward the end, ASAP Rocky pops up. Watch the short below.

You can watch more from last night’s SNL, which was hosted by Glover, here.