Mike Myers and Mac DeMarco perform Austin Powers song “BBC” live in LA: Watch

Mike Myers and Mac DeMarco (photo by Philip Cosores)

Last night, Mac DeMarco played in a star-studded house band for Neil and Liam Finn’s show at the Largo in Los Angeles. The ensemble also included singer-songwriters Connan Mockasin, Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood, and Kirin J Callinan. During the Finn brothers’ set, another very special guest took the stage by surprise: Mike Myers.

The Canadian actor reprised his Austin Powers persona, and, along with the Finns and the house band, performed “BBC” from the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. The whole affair looked like a boisterous one, with Myers in particular going to town on the mic.

Below, check out footage and clips from the evening.

Earlier today, DeMarco released “She’s My Sweet” and “Fuck the Toronto Raptors”, a pair of songs “recorded from the red carpet” of the 2018 Met Gala.