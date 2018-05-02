Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo supergroup Dead Cross release surprise, self-titled EP: Stream

Dead Cross, photo by Adam DeGross

Last year saw the formation of Dead Cross, a new hardcore supergroup featuring Mike Patton and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. The band also released its debut album and embarked on its first-ever tour. Continuing to stick to their productive schedule, today Dead Cross have returned with a surprise EP via Patton’s own Ipecac Recordings.

The self-titled collection is comprised of four tracks, including two all-new songs in “Skin of a Redneck” and “My Perfect Prisoner”. The EP is rounded out by new remixes of “Shillelagh” and “Church of the Motherfuckers”, both of which originally appeared on the outfit’s debut album.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)

“I think part of Dead Cross’ motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions,” explained the band’s Justin Pearson, who also plays in The Locust and Retox. “Part also might be to just burn that shit down. It’s in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed.”

Additionally, Dead Cross have shared a gory new music video for “My Perfect Prisoner”, produced by Eric Livingston, who also created the cover artwork for the EP and last year’s full-length.

Check out the EP in full below, along with the video.

Dead Cross EP Artwork:

Dead Cross EP Tracklist:

01. Skin of a Redneck

02. My Perfect Prisoner

03. Shillelagh (Panicker Remix)

04. Church of the Motherfuckers (Planet B Remix)

Next month, Dead Cross will head to Europe for a series of tour dates, including sets at Spain’s Primavera Sound, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.