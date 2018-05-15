Modest Mouse announce 2018 fall tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye

Modest Mouse have prolonged their 2018 tour. Their jaunt across the country, which kicked off April 18th, includes a May appearance at the Sasquatch Music Festival in Quincy, Washington. July will see stops at the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Float Fest in Martindale, Texas. The additional dates, which begin on September 17th, include performances in Green Bay, Kalamazoo, Atlantic City, Brooklyn, and other cities. The tour concludes October 21st in Wichita, Kansas.

(Read: Modest Mouse in 10 Songs)

See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Mimicking Birds will support the band on select dates.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album is 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.

Modest Mouse 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion ^

05/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre ^

05/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ^

05/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ^

05/20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium ^

05/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center ^

05/23 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre ^

05/26 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/14 – Memphis, TN @ The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

07/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

07/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

07/20 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

07/21 – Martindale, TX @ FLOAT FEST

09/17 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center Arena

09/18 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall

09/19 – Green Bay, WI @ Brown Country Veterans Memorial Arena

09/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Outdoor Theater

09/22 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theater

09/24 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

09/25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

09/26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

09/29 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ University of Buffalo Center for the Arts

10/02 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

10/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/05 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

10/06 – New London, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Grand Theater

10/07 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

10/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/10 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

10/12 Asbury, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

10/13 Bethlehem, PA @ SANDS EVENT CENTER

10/14 Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

10/16 Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

10/17 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

10/19 Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

10/20 Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

10/21 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

^ = w/Mimicking Birds