Modest Mouse announce 2018 fall tour dates

Modest Mouse have prolonged their 2018 tour. Their jaunt across the country, which kicked off April 18th, includes a May appearance at the Sasquatch Music Festival in Quincy, Washington. July will see stops at the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Float Fest in Martindale, Texas. The additional dates, which begin on September 17th, include performances in Green Bay, Kalamazoo, Atlantic City, Brooklyn, and other cities. The tour concludes October 21st in Wichita, Kansas.
See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Mimicking Birds will support the band on select dates.
Modest Mouse’s most recent album is 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.
Modest Mouse 2018 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion ^
05/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre ^
05/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ^
05/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ^
05/20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium ^
05/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center ^
05/23 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre ^
05/26 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/14 – Memphis, TN @ The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
07/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
07/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre
07/20 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
07/21 – Martindale, TX @ FLOAT FEST
09/17 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center Arena
09/18 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall
09/19 – Green Bay, WI @ Brown Country Veterans Memorial Arena
09/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Outdoor Theater
09/22 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theater
09/24 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
09/25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
09/26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
09/29 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ University of Buffalo Center for the Arts
10/02 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
10/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/05 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
10/06 – New London, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Grand Theater
10/07 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
10/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/10 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
10/12 Asbury, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
10/13 Bethlehem, PA @ SANDS EVENT CENTER
10/14 Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
10/16 Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
10/17 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
10/19 Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
10/20 Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
10/21 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
^ = w/Mimicking Birds