Sufjan Stevens, James Blake rework Moses Sumney’s “Make Out in My Car”: Stream

James Blake (photo by David Brendan Hall), Moses Sumney (photo by Nina Corcoran), and Sufjan Stevens (photo by Philip Cosores)

Earlier this year, Moses Sumney joined Sufjan Stevens for his Oscar performance “Mystery of Love”. Now, Stevens is returning the favor with a reimagining of Sumney’s track “Make Out in My Car”.

The new version, which features Sumney on harmonies, comes from an EP entitled Make Out in My Car: Chameleon Suites. The release features a number of reworkings of the Aromanticism standout, including a James Blake remix with new verses from Sumney. Alex Isley duets with Sumney on her take, and there’s also the recently revealed extended version of the original.

Stream the entire thing below via Spotify or Apple Music. In related news, last night Blake released a new solo single called “Don’t Miss It” featuring Mount Kimbie.