Surviving members of Mother Love Bone reunite for first performance in eight years: Video + Setlist

The surviving members of Mother Love Bone reunited for the first time in eight years over the weekend as part of a benefit show put on by Seattle SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare) at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre.

Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Bruce Fairweather, and Greg Gilmore took the stage for a brief five-song set that featured performances of “Man of Golden Words”, “Bone China”, “Stargazer”, “Stardog Champion”, and a cover of Argent’s “Hold Your Head Up”. In place of late frontman Andrew Wood, the group recruited a pair of local singers in Shawn Smith (Pigeonhead) and Ohm Johari (Hell’s Belles). Watch fan-shot video of the reunion below.

Ament, Gossard, Fairweather, and Gilmore previously reunited in 2010, which at the time marked their first performance together in 20 years. Singer Andrew Wood died in 1990 following a heroin overdose.