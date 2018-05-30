Music finds a way: Jeff Goldblum announces debut album

Jeff Goldblum, photo by Heather Kaplan

It was bound to happen sooner or later: Jeff Goldblum is ready to record some music.

Although he’s been playing jazz piano in and around Los Angeles since the ’90s, the 65-year-old actor, who infamously puffed his chest on Isla Nublar and became an Internet meme 20 years later, will finally release a proper studio album. There’s no title yet, but it’s due out later this year via Universal’s own classic label Decca.

Like anything involving Goldblum, it’s a neat little story. According to a Universal press release, record executives caught him performing alongside Gregory Porter on Graham Norton last November, where the two collaborated on “Mona Lisa”, and were so impressed that they immediately flew out to Los Angeles to meet the actor.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis states in the release. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

The feeling’s mutual, as Goldblum adds, “I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.” Of course the same guy who played would-be human being Seth Brundle would use the word “cahoots” in his first album announcement. What a goddamn delight.

Again, you’ll have to wait until later this year, but here’s some good news: Goldblum will soon appear in Universal’s forthcoming, not-at-all-going-to-be-awful Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where he reprises his role as Ian Malcolm for a third time. If that’s not enough, you can visit your local toystore and grab him as a hunky Funko Pop.

Great times for Goldblumheads.