Music Taste Good reveals 2018 lineup: New Order, James Blake to headline

New Order (Lior Phillips) and James Blake (Philip Cosores)

Music Tastes Good has revealed its 2018 lineup. The music, food, and arts festival returns to Long Beach, California from September 29th-30th.

New Order and James Blake will each headline a night of the festival. Other notable acts include Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, Bill Callahan, Parquet Courts, The Black Angels, The Church performing Starfish, Blake Mills, Big Thief, Lil B, and more.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.