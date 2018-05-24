Neko Case reveals new solo album, Hell-On: Stream

Neko Case, photo by Emily Shur

Neko Case is due to release her new album, Hell-On, next week (June 1st) through ANTI- Records. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full courtesy of NPR. Take a listen here.

Hell-On marks Case’s first solo record in five years. The 12-track collection is the follow-up to 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You; it also comes after her 2016 collaboration with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs and her 2017 album with The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions.

(Read: Dissected: Neko Case’s Albums From Worst to Best)

Case co-produced the new full-length with the help of Bjorn Yttlin of Peter Bjorn & John. The singer-songwriter also received contributions from the likes of her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman, Gossip’s Beth Ditto, Doug Gillard, lang, Veirs, and Eric Bachmann (Crooked Fingers/Archers of Loaf). She and Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan duet on “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”.

During recording sessions abroad in Stockholm, her home in the US burned down in a raging fire. The tragic incident is touched on throughout the album, especially on the single “Bad Luck”, but she’s since somewhat come to terms with what happened. Per a statement:

Case is now stoic about the fire. “If somebody burned your house down on purpose, you’d feel so violated. But when nature burns your house down, you can’t take it personally.” The month before the blaze, Hurricane Harvey had slammed into Texas and flooded Houston. Her home burned just as Puerto Rico was plunged into a nightmare by Hurricane Maria and wildfires incinerated California. “In the big picture, my house burning was so unimportant,” she says. “So many people lost so much more: lives and lives and lives.”

In support of Hell-On, Case will soon kick off a sprawling North American tour, followed by a European stint that lasts well into November. Her full schedule can be found here.

Hell-On Artwork:

Hell-On Tracklist:

01. Hell-On

02. Last Lion of Albion

03. Halls of Sarah

04. Bad Luck

05. Curse of the I-5 Corridor

06. Gumball Blue

07. Dirty Diamond

08. Oracle of the Maritimes

09. Winnie

10. Sleep All Summer

11. My Uncle’s Navy

12. Pitch or Honey