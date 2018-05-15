Neko Case and Mark Lanegan team up on new song “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor”: Stream

Neko Case and Mark Lanegan

In just a few weeks, Neko Case will release her first solo album in five years, Hell-On. For the follow-up to 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, Case was joined in the studio by a long list of special guests, including k.d. lang, her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman, Gossip’s Beth Ditto, Doug Gillard, and Laura Veirs.

(Read: Dissected: Neko Case’s Albums From Worst to Best)

Today, Case has shared one of her collaborative songs, “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”, featuring Mark Lanegan. It’s an expansive, seven-minute arrangement that finds both artists — in both their distinct voices — exchanging lines about traveling up and down the West Coast highway.

“I miss the smell of mystery/ Reverb leaking outta tavern doors,” one verse reads, while another has Case recounting: “So I left home and faked my ID/ I fucked every man that I wanted to be/ I was so stupid then.”

Hear the whole thing below

Hell-On arrives June 1st via ANTI- Records; for more, check out “Bad Luck” and the title track. Case will support the LP with a lengthy tour of North America and Europe that kicks off later this month.