Netflix nabs Guillermo Del Toro’s horror anthology series

Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro will follow up his Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water with a new horror series for Netflix. Entitled 10 After Midnight, the anthology show has been given an unspecified straight-to-series order by the streaming giant.

Much like Netflix’s other psychological anthology, Black Mirror, each episode of 10 After Midnight will tell a different story that is “equally sophisticated and horrific,” as The Hollywood Reporter describes. Del Toro will curate the series, handpicking a team of writers and up-and-coming filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to the screen. He’ll also handle writing and directing duties for a few episodes himself.

The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale will once again join Del Toro to executive produce the original series with Gary Ungar of Exile Entertainment. No episode count nor release date has been revealed yet, but considering Del Toro’s track record of great creature films like Pan’s Labyrinth and the Hellboy franchise — as well as Shape of Water, of course — it’s certainly going to be a show worth anticipating.