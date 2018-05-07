Justice return with new video for “Stop”: Watch

French electronica duo Justice have returned with a new video for “Stop” from their 2016 release, Woman. The kaleidoscopic visual was created by Mrzyk & Moriceau, the team behind animated videos for the likes of Air and Sébastien Tellier.
The warm, cavernous single and its accompanying video arrive as Justice prepares for a slew of summer dates, including stops at London’s All Points East, Madrid’s Mad Cool, and Austin City Limits. Watch the video, and check out their full tour itinerary, below.
Justice will also be performing a live set at this week’s Google I/O tech festival, which they’ll be livestreaming via YouTube. That performance goes down this Wednesday, May 9th, with the livestream kicking off at 8:30 p.m. PST.
Justice 2018 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Google I/O
05/18 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 – Neuhausen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/29 – Nort Sur Erdre, FR @ Festival de la nuit de l’Erdre
07/06 – Boxtel, NL @ We Are Electric
07/08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/12 – Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Barcelona, SP @ Cruilla Festival
07/17 – Milan, IT @ Summer Festival
07/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/22 – Benicassim, SP @ FIB Benicassim
08/11 – Bucarest, RO @ Summer Well Festival
08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair
08/26 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits