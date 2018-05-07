Justice return with new video for “Stop”: Watch

Justice

French electronica duo Justice have returned with a new video for “Stop” from their 2016 release, Woman. The kaleidoscopic visual was created by Mrzyk & Moriceau, the team behind animated videos for the likes of Air and Sébastien Tellier.

The warm, cavernous single and its accompanying video arrive as Justice prepares for a slew of summer dates, including stops at London’s All Points East, Madrid’s Mad Cool, and Austin City Limits. Watch the video, and check out their full tour itinerary, below.

Justice will also be performing a live set at this week’s Google I/O tech festival, which they’ll be livestreaming via YouTube. That performance goes down this Wednesday, May 9th, with the livestream kicking off at 8:30 p.m. PST.

Justice 2018 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Google I/O

05/18 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Neuhausen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/29 – Nort Sur Erdre, FR @ Festival de la nuit de l’Erdre

07/06 – Boxtel, NL @ We Are Electric

07/08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/12 – Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Barcelona, SP @ Cruilla Festival

07/17 – Milan, IT @ Summer Festival

07/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/22 – Benicassim, SP @ FIB Benicassim

08/11 – Bucarest, RO @ Summer Well Festival

08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair

08/26 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits