Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to score HBO docuseries about Serial subject Adnan Syed

The saga of Adnan Syed, who was convicted of the murder of 18-year old Hae Min Lee in 1999, captivated the nation as the focus Sarah Koenig’s inaugural season of Serial, which nevertheless left many questions unanswered about the strange, labyrinthian crime. Now, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil) will revisit the story with a four-hour docuseries on HBO. She’ll be joined, Slate reports, by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, who will compose an original score for the series.

Cave and Ellis, a Bad Seed who also plays with Cave in Grinderman, aren’t strangers to the world of film. The pair previously collaborated on scores for Wind River, War Machine, Hell or High Water, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford — just to name a few

Here’s a description of the documentary from HBO:

“The Case Against Adnan Syed will offer a cinematic look at the life and 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and conviction of Adnan Syed, from the genesis of their high school relationship, to the original police investigation and trial, through to the current day, when Syed faces a new trial after serving 18 years in jail. With exclusive access to Adnan Syed, his family and his lawyers, director Amy Berg has been closely following their efforts to obtain justice, with the outcome still to be determined—and possibly shaped by the investigation pursued within the series itself.”

HBO has yet to announce a release date for the documentary.