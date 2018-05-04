Nicki Minaj is the master of disguise in new videos for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz”: Watch

Nicki Minaj in "Chun-Li" music video

Nicki Minaj has shared the music videos for both of her recent singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz”. Watch the incredibly eye-popping visuals below.

“Chun-Li” was helmed by Steven Klein (Lady Gaga, Madonna) and finds the Queens-raised rapper flaunting outlandish yet totally fabulous outfits while being held captive in some kind of raunchy sex club or prison. One getup features glowing neon lights and another is made entirely of sparkling diamonds.

Minaj also pulls off multiple wardrobe changes in the clip for “Barbie Tingz”, directed by the MC herself alongside fashion creative director Giovanni Blanco. In some scenes she is manipulated as a marionette; others feature her dancing while draped in an elaborate Victorian-era dress.

“Chun-Li”:





“Barbie Tingz”:

Both songs are presumably off Minaj’s forthcoming album — “the best I’ve ever in my life created” — which she began working on this past December. Her last full-length was The Pinkprint from 2014.