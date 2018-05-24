Nicki Minaj pushes back release date for new album Queen

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has pushed back the release date of her new album, Queen. Originally set for June 15th, it’s now been delayed until August 10th.

The rapper made the announcement during an Instagram live stream today. “The label wanted me to put my album since 10,000 years ago, of course,” Minaj said (via SPIN). “I love my label, but I’m happy that I’ve always been blessed to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it, when I want.”

“Trust me, it’s the better choice,” Minaj continued, adding that the delay was due to “perfectionism” on her part. “I can’t give y’all half-ass shit, I just refuse to.”

While fans have to wait an extra two months, Minaj said she has a few reveals planned in the coming weeks, including the album artwork.

Queen is Minaj’s fourth album overall, serving as the follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint. Thus far, she’s teased the LP with two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. She also recently appeared on Saturday Night Live, though it wasn’t without controversy.

Revisit the video for “Chun-Li”: