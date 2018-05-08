Nicki Minaj announces new album, Queen, due out in June

Nicki Minaj

Last month, Nicki Minaj returned with two new singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. Now, Minaj has revealed details of her upcoming album. It’s called Queen and will be released on June 15th. Minaj announced the news during tonight’s Met Gala.

Queen is Minaj’s fourth album to date, serving as the follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint. In addition to her pair of solo singles, Minaj recently participated in a series of high-profile collaboration, including with Migos and Cardi B (“Motorsport”), ASAP Ferg (“Plain Jane” remix), and Lil Uzi Vert (“The Way Life Goes” remix).