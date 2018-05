Nicki Minaj performs on SNL

Ahead of her upcoming album, Queen, Nicki Minaj returned to SNL for her third time as the show’s musical guest. In a performance that will surely draw accusations of cultural appropriation, Nicki Minaj’s late-night staging of “Chun-Li” saw her dressed in traditional Chinese garb and flanked by Asian dancers. The stage was also decorated with an ancient Chinese-style pavilion. Decide for yourself below.

Queen, Minaj’s fourth album to date, is out June 15th.