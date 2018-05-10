Nine Inch Nails announce 2018 North American tour with The Jesus and Mary Chain

Nine Inch Nails will return to the road this fall, and they’ll be joined by fellow alt-rock trailblazers The Jesus and Mary Chain.
The “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour kicks off September 13th in Atlanta and promises multiple nights at several iconic venues, including Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Radio City Music Hall in New York City; and the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The 26-date outing concludes in early December with four nights at the Palladium in Los Angeles.
In an attempt to curb scalpers, tickets to the “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour will be sold in person at each venue’s box office on May 19th (with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20th at the Denver Coliseum Box Office). Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced.
The tour comes in support of NIN’s new EP, Bad Witch, the third and final installment in a trilogy series that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence. Spanning six tracks, Bad Witch will be released on June 22nd.
Check out Nine Inch Nails’ full tour schedule below. They’ve also got a trio of dates in Las Vegas scheduled for July, along with a smattering of festival appearances in the US and Europe. You can grab tickets here.
Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *
06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen
06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^
09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^
09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^
09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest
09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater ^
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^
10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
10/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
10/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^
11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^
11/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^
11/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
11/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^
12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^
* = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow
^ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain