Nine Inch Nails announce 2018 North American tour with The Jesus and Mary Chain

Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails will return to the road this fall, and they’ll be joined by fellow alt-rock trailblazers The Jesus and Mary Chain.

The “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour kicks off September 13th in Atlanta and promises multiple nights at several iconic venues, including Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Radio City Music Hall in New York City; and the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The 26-date outing concludes in early December with four nights at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

In an attempt to curb scalpers, tickets to the “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour will be sold in person at each venue’s box office on May 19th (with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20th at the Denver Coliseum Box Office). Limited quantities of tickets may be released via additional ticketing channels, subject to availability, at a later date to be announced.

The tour comes in support of NIN’s new EP, Bad Witch, the third and final installment in a trilogy series that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence. Spanning six tracks, Bad Witch will be released on June 22nd.

Check out Nine Inch Nails’ full tour schedule below. They’ve also got a trio of dates in Las Vegas scheduled for July, along with a smattering of festival appearances in the US and Europe. You can grab tickets here.

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^

09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest

09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater ^

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

10/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

11/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

11/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

11/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^

* = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow

^ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain