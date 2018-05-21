Trent Reznor explains why Nine Inch Nails’ upcoming Bad Witch is considered an album

Whereas Not the Actual Events and Add Violence were presented as EPs, Bad Witch, the third and final installment in Nine Inch Nails’ multi-year music trilogy, will be released as an album. That’s despite the fact Bad Witch is composed of six tracks and has a comparable run time (30:11) to its two predecessors (21:11 and 27:13, respectively).

This afternoon, Trent Reznor took to NIN’s Echoing the Sound fan forum to explain his rational for labeling Bad Witch as an album. Basically, it all comes down to exposure on streaming platforms.

Posting under his user handle “teitan”, Reznor wrote, “EPs show up with singles in Spotify and other streaming services = they get lost easier. EPs feel less important in today’s music-isn’t-as-important-as-it-once-was world. Why make it easer to ignore?”

“We’re not charging any more for it so why get worked up about it?” Reznor added.

Reznor concluded his post by taking a parting shot at a message board member who was critical of the album’s labeling.

“I wonder why the ‘representative’ of NIN is even in the music business to issue a statement like that? I know very well how an album length is and a EP length is. This is an EP,” wrote Quantum550 in an earlier post. “Fucking hate music industry sometimes.”

In response, Reznor chided, “Quantum550: suck my entire cock.”

Bad Witch is out June 22nd.