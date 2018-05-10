Nine Inch Nails announce Bad Witch EP

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Corinne Schiavone

In June, Nine Inch Nails will conclude their EP trilogy that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence. The new EP is called Bad Witch, spans six tracks, and will be released on June 22nd. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

In explaining why it took nearly a year for the third EP to come to fruition, frontman Trent Reznor said: “We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves… it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us.”

Along with the EP, Nine Inch Nails have announced an expansive North American tour. Kicking off in September, the “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour spans 26 dates and features The Jesus and Mary Chain in a supporting role. See the full list of dates here.

Bad Witch EP Artwork:

Bad Witch EP Tracklist:

01. Shit Mirror

02. Ahead of Ourselves

03. Play the Goddamned Part

04. God Break Down the Door

05. I’m Not From This World

06. Over and out