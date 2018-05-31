NOFX on Las Vegas shooting: “At least they were country fans”

NOFX, photo by Philip Cosores

NOFX were in Last Vegas last weekend for the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, and like most touring acts, they engaged in a little local stage banter with the audience during their set. Frontman Fat Mike and guitarist Eric Melvin took things way too far, however, when they joked about the horrendous 2017 Vegas shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

Per footage captured by X1075 DJs Dave Farra and Jason Mahoney, what began as a tasteless joke about Muslims quickly escalated. Fat Mike started by saying, “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Hooray,” to which Melvin replied, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.” The 2017 shooting took place at country music festival Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“At least they were country fans and not punk rock fans,” added Mike.

Some folks in the crowd were obviously bothered by the joke, and Fat Mike felt the need to defend himself by replying, “You were all thinking it!” No, Mike, it was just you, Melvin, and your sick minds.

In response to the comments, Stone Brewing Co. — which sponsored NOFX’s upcoming Punk in Drublic Music Festival — has cut ties with the band. “We at Stone Brewing are aware of NOFX’s insensitive and indefensible statements this past weekend. As a result, we are severing all our ties with NOFX, including festival sponsorship and the production of our collaboration beer,” the company said in a statement.

See the footage below.