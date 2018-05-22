Menu
Oh Sees share pummeling new track “Overthrown”: Stream

A preview of the John Dwyer-led outfit's forthcoming album, Smoke Reverser

by
on May 21, 2018, 11:37pm
John Dwyer’s prolific and multi-monikered psych rock outfit Oh Sees (aka Thee Oh Sees aka OCS) promised a new album was in the works when they announced their upcoming tour schedule back in February. It seems work on the project is just about completed, as the band has today sliced off its first taste of the new effort, a pummeling song entitled “Overthrown”.

A relentless barrage of churning, screeching guitars and distorted vocals, “Overthrown” is a battering ram of a track. One listen and you’re not sure if you want to start a revolution or run screaming for the hills, but either way you’re having a blast. Check it out below.

According to a description posted with “Overthrown” on Bandcamp, Oh Sees’ next album is dubbed Smote Reverser. Expected in the coming months, it serves as the followup to last August’s Orc and November’s Memory of a Cut Off Head, which were respectively released as Oh Sees and OCS. It’s unclear if the below artwork is for the LP or the single, but it’s too badass not to share either way. Take a look:

“Overthrown” Artwork:

Thee Oh Sees Overthrown Smote Reverser Single Album Artwork Demon

