Discography: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Alex Winter, and Mike Keneally Discuss Frank Zappa

Our podcast series, Discography, just wrapped its debut journey into a legendary musican’s catalogue. The first subject? The indomitable Frank Zappa. Host Marc With a C not only chronicled all 63 of the albums that Frank Zappa recorded in his lifetime, but reviewed them all, end-to-end, as the massive composition that Zappa claimed it was. While venturing into that hitherto unknown territory was a feat in and of itself, Marc isn’t done talking Zappa. After spending 5 episodes voicing his own takes, it’s high time to get some other perspectives!

Marc is joined by “Weird Al” Yankovic, actor/ documentarian Alex Winter, and Zappa band member Mike Keneally. Each of them share their first encounters with Zappa’s music, the ways he influenced their lives, and they even offer advice on which album should be your first.

Alex Winter is presently in the midst of assembling the Zappa documentary to end them all. We hear how he gained unprecedented access to the Zappa vault and how this Kickstarter-record-breaking production is preserving priceless pieces of music history.

Mike Keneally shares memories from being brought into Zappa’s 1988 band as a guitar wunderkind, working alongside the master, and elaborates on the controversial, forthcoming Zappa hologram tour.

“Weird Al” Yankovic took a break from his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to share how Zappa became one of his earliest and most influential influences and discuss his now classic Zappa parody/ tribute, “Genius In France”.

Marc also brings this season to a close by dipping into the mailbag to share listener letters and comments – not to mention holding himself accountable for a few errors in previous episodes. (Shhh!)

