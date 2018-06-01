ONeothrix Point Never releases new album, Age Of: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Blake Wood

Oneohtrix Point Never, the electronic moniker of Daniel Lopatin, is back with a new album, Age Of. Out today via Warp Records, Spotify and Apple Music subscribers can stream the full thing down below.

OPN’s eighth studio album (if you exclude last year’s Good Time score), Age Of follows 2015’s Garden of Delete LP. Co-production and mixing came from James Blake, who also contributed keyboards to three tracks Other guest contributors include Prurient, ANOHNI, Kelsey Lu, and Eli Keszler.

Speaking with Dazed about why he chose to work with outside collaborators for the first time on one of his own releases, he said,

“With James, it was also spontaneous. I had gotten to a point where the record was nearly finished, but not quite, and I wanted to start talking about arrangement. I really wanted to talk to someone who’s a musician and whose studio work I admire, so I just reached out to James on a whim. I was ecstatic, because his arrangements are just so unique, his music is incredible. It really helped to talk to him because – and I would never compare my singing to his, he literally has the voice of a cherub – but because he understands so clearly how he wants to be recorded, I thought that he would understand certain aspects of what I wanted to do with my own voice.”

In May, OPN debuted his live performance installation MYRIAD, which serves as a sort of theatrical companion to Age Of. He also shared one of ANOHNI’s album appearances with the single “Black Snow”. Listen to the complete record below.

Age Of Artwork:



Age Of Tracklist:

01. Age Of

02. Babylon

03. Manifold

04. The Station

05. Toys 2

06. Black Snow

07. myriad.industries

08. Warning

09. We’ll Take It

10. Same

11. RayCats

12. Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen

13. Last Known Image of a Song