Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Paramore perform “Rose-Colored Boy” on Colbert: Watch

Ahead of the pop punk outfit's tour alongside Foster the People

by
on May 02, 2018, 10:25am
0 comments
Paramore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Paramore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Paramore are slated to tour alongside Foster the People this summer in support of their newest album — and one of 2017’s bestAfter Laughter. Ahead of this US jaunt, the pop punk outfit dropped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening to play its latest single, “Rose-Colored Boy”.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Not unlike the song itself and its official music video, the performance featured doses of high energy, drama (courtesy of vocalist Hayley Williams), vivid color schemes, and a touch of retro fashion.

Replay it all down below. Find the band’s full touring itinerary here.

Previous Story
Hulu’s latest Castle Rock trailer shows us Shawshank, Bill Skarsgard, and plenty of blood: Watch
Next Story
Shhh, Phoebe Bridgers is here with a soft, aching cover of Japandroids’ “The House That Heaven Built”: Watch
No comments