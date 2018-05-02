Paramore perform “Rose-Colored Boy” on Colbert: Watch

Paramore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Paramore are slated to tour alongside Foster the People this summer in support of their newest album — and one of 2017’s best — After Laughter. Ahead of this US jaunt, the pop punk outfit dropped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening to play its latest single, “Rose-Colored Boy”.

Not unlike the song itself and its official music video, the performance featured doses of high energy, drama (courtesy of vocalist Hayley Williams), vivid color schemes, and a touch of retro fashion.

Replay it all down below. Find the band’s full touring itinerary here.