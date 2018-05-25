Amy Poehler keeps the door open for more Parks and Rec: “I think we’d all do it someday”

Parks and Recreation (NBC)

It’s only been a bit over three years since Parks and Recreation wrapped up its seven-season run on NBC with a time-jumping, season-long coda to the series. But already, fans and the show’s cast members alike have grown wistful for the generally kind and benevolent world of Pawnee, Indiana, a place where dialogue can rule the day, hard work pays off, and even the worst people aren’t as insufferable as half of the ones you meet in real life nowadays.

The show has continued to pop up in interviews with the members of its ensemble, and during a recent appearance on Ellen, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman offered further evidence that a revival for the show is on the minds of its cast members. During their segment, to hype their upcoming woodworking reality series Making It on NBC, Ellen asked them if they’d ever return to Pawnee once again, in some form or another, to which Poehler replied “Absolutely.”

The duo riffed on it a bit, Offerman joking that “We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back. This is Beyoncé Knowles, the singer, the entertainer,” he clarified. Poehler jumped in: “Oh, my God. I know I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It would be amazing.” As Offerman then put it, “Amy’s the boss of the show, so she can speak for everybody.”

You can have a look at the full interview, and we’ll all continue to hope for a better day when the kindest show on television can steer us all back in the right direction again.